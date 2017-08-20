Heat Advisory In Place For Central, Northern Oklahoma Sunday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Heat Advisory In Place For Central, Northern Oklahoma Sunday


OKLAHOMA CITY -

More of that swampy-feeling weather Sunday. Step-outside-and-sweat weather.

Sunday highs will reach the mid to upper 90’s, with the heat index values in the lower 100’s. A Heat Advisory is in place for Central and Northern Oklahoma.

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday. It will be hot and humid beforehand, but much cooler afterward along with more rain and storms.

We'll stay in the 80’s into next weekend as another cold front arrives.

Keep spoiling us, August! 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
