Christian Movie Filmed In Oklahoma

One of the most famous faith-based songs is coming to life, and was filmed in the state of Oklahoma.

Jon and Andrew Erwin, American Christian film directors, are responsible for the upcoming Oklahoma-based feature film, "I Can Only Imagine."

Photography took place in several towns across the state. Alison Naifeh, location manager and scout, was mainly responsible for pinpointing the sites chosen for this feature.

"We found so many great locations in Oklahoma. The story behind Bart is real and it's beautiful. The locations really do tell part of his story," Naifeh said.

The movie starring Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman showcases a true story of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe.

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office received the script, broke down the locations they needed and crews got right to work filming in November 2016.

Producers are getting a tax break from the state because they're filming here.

In return, Oklahoma will be beautifully showcased on the big screen.

"In terms of our rebate program, a few years ago, the Legislature renewed it for 10 years. So it is at the most successful it has been. Last calendar year, we had 14 films shoot in Oklahoma, which is a record number for us," Yousef Kazemi, film and locations coordinator, said.

As the release date gets closer, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office is anticipating great success.

I Can Only Imagine is set to release in March 2018.