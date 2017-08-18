Man Posing As Worker Tries To Scam 88-Year-Old Woman In NE OKC

Investigators are searching for what they called “a suspicious individual” who is accused of trying to scam an 88-year-old woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said the victim hired her usual lawn car company to do some work at her home Monday. The company completed the job and put tree trimmings along her curb, took her payment and left, according to police.

Hours later that day, police said a man showed up wearing a safety vest claiming he had done the work and she owed him $300. She told the man she didn’t have the money and he then changed the amount to $30.

The woman didn’t fall for it and he left in a white Ford F150.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 if you recognize the person of interest.