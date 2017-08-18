Man Posing As Worker Tries To Scam 88-Year-Old Woman In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Posing As Worker Tries To Scam 88-Year-Old Woman In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
Investigators are searching for what they called “a suspicious individual” who is accused of trying to scam an 88-year-old woman in Northeast Oklahoma City. Investigators are searching for what they called “a suspicious individual” who is accused of trying to scam an 88-year-old woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Investigators are searching for what they called “a suspicious individual” who is accused of trying to scam an 88-year-old woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said the victim hired her usual lawn car company to do some work at her home Monday. The company completed the job and put tree trimmings along her curb, took her payment and left, according to police.

Hours later that day, police said a man showed up wearing a safety vest claiming he had done the work and she owed him $300. She told the man she didn’t have the money and he then changed the amount to $30.

The woman didn’t fall for it and he left in a white Ford F150.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 if you recognize the person of interest.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.