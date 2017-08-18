Norman PD To Deploy Narcan Kits To All Officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman PD To Deploy Narcan Kits To All Officers

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman police are preparing to train to use Narcan inhalers to combat opioid overdoses in the field.

Supervisors started carrying the devices about three weeks ago, and one of them successfully deployed the medicine Thursday on a man overdosing on heroin.

Officers say the national uptick in overdoses has not been reflected locally yet, but they hope to be prepared for future encounters. All patrol officers will start training Monday.

