Family Of 14-Year-Old Murder Suspect Say Police Have It Wrong

A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing a woman and injuring her teenage son during a home invasion in Cordell last month. However, the suspect's family say the teen is being railroaded.

Investigators say 14-year-old Blaize Teague broke into the house wearing a ghillie suit and shot 36-year-old Tammi Thomas in the head with a 22-caliber pistol. Authorities believe he then shot Thomas' 14-year-old son in the arm.

Court records show Teague had texted a friend the night before saying he wanted to kill Thomas' son.

A leaf from the killer's Ghillie suit was found at the murder scene, according to officials. Court records show it matched the ghillie suit found in Teague's closet. Police said they also found a .22 caliber pistol.

Teague's mother says her son sent threatening texts, but that doesn't make him a killer.

"He was friends with the kid and they had a falling out and then they were over social media and text messages going back and forth," Carissa Teague said.

She says she believes this is a witch hunt.

"I think the police are just fishing for anybody that they can find and Blaize happened to throw some threats at this kid over text messages."

Teague’s grandmother, Shirley Dudgeon, agrees.

"When the police came with a search warrant I thought nothing is going to come of it. They're going to see that he didn't do it. There's no way he could do it, and when they arrested him it was a complete shock."

Dudgeon says her grandson just isn't the type of kid to do something so horrible.

"He doesn't have it in him to do this. It's not him. It's not his personality. I know he didn't do it."