Reward Offered For Information On Cushing Bank Robbery

Cushing police are searching for a man who robbed Bank of the West Thursday.

Investigators said the man robbed the local bank near E. Main street and N. Little Avenue around 3:30 p.m. while a getaway driver was parked outside in a dirty white Ford single cab truck. The driver and robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 20 and 30-years-old and around six-feet-tall. He was wearing sunglasses, a tan and black scarf around his neck, a white baseball hat, green U.S. Army sweater and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects arrest is eligible for a $1,000 reward and is encouraged to call Cushing police at 918-225-1212 or the FBI at 405-290-7770.