Pregnant Clerk Attacked After Confronting Shoplifter At NW OKC Thrift Store

A pregnant woman was assaulted while at work. Police say she was punched several times by a female customer.

The suspect took off after the assault, and now police need the public's help identifying her.

The assault happened in the parking lot of the Bargain Thrift Store. The accused suspect punched the pregnant store clerk and then left with another customer in a gold Buick Sedan.

Police say the suspect visited the store with a man in early August and helped herself to some of the merchandise. The clerk on duty stopped the customer at the door as she was leaving and asked that she return the stolen items. The customer refused, saying she already paid for the merchandise.

The female customer left the store and the pregnant store clerk followed her into the parking lot. The employee snapped a picture of the woman just before the assault.

The store's surveillance cameras also captured the confrontation and assault. Police say the suspect returned some of the stolen items before she left.

The store clerk quit her job after the incident and did seek medical treatment to ensure the assault didn't affect her pregnancy.

A current store employee says the suspect visits the store often and has always been friendly. She's shocked the customer is now wanted for assault and battery.

The injured woman says she is fine and so is her unborn baby.

Call Crime Stoppers at (405-235-7300) if you can help identify the suspect.