No Charges Filed Against Law Enforcement In Blaine Co. Officer-Involved Shooting

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District Of Oklahoma announced there will be no charges filed against two officers for shooting a suspect in Blaine County.

Attorney Mark A. Yancey says both OHP Trooper Jasmuel Ray Roberstson and Blaine County Deputy Sheriff Money Goodwin acted in self-defense when shooting 38-year-old Jonathan Richard Daukei in July 2017.

Daukei was shot after a pursuit that ended on tribal land near State Highway 51 and County Road 2500. According to authorities, Daukei put his car in reverse and tried to run over the trooper. Daukei was then shot.

Daukei survived the shooting and is currently facing a state felony charge for attempting to elude officers.

Yancey released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“After a thorough review of the FBI’s investigation, I have determined the officers in this case reasonably believed Trooper Robertson was at risk of death or great bodily harm given Mr. Daukei’s reckless operation of his vehicle.”

