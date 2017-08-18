Eclipse 2017

Only three members of Oklahoma’s delegation to the U.S. Congress addressed the racially motivated violence at a white supremacy rally held in Charlottesville, VA on Aug. 12.More >>
Only three members of Oklahoma’s delegation to the U.S. Congress addressed the racially motivated violence at a white supremacy rally held in Charlottesville, VA on Aug. 12.More >>
One U.S. citizen was killed in the van attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, that left a total of 14 dead and dozens wounded, the U.S. State Department confirms to CBS News.More >>
One U.S. citizen was killed in the van attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, that left a total of 14 dead and dozens wounded, the U.S. State Department confirms to CBS News.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.