OSBI Investigating Use Of Force Incident By Weatherford PD

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a use of force incident involving the Weatherford Police Department and a suicidal man.

It is reported Weatherford Police answered a call of suicidal man at a home in a neighborhood near Davis Ave. and Kansas St. When officers arrived, they discovered 21-year-old Wiatt Folks armed with a pistol. Folks was persuaded to put down the weapon but after a few hours of negotiation, he picked the gun back up and raised it to his head.

Then, a Weatherford officer shot Folks with a bean bag from a shotgun, meant to stun the target. The OSBI says the bean bag did not deter Folks, who then shot himself in the head and died.