A metro Goodwill employee is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the non-profit.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged former assistant manager, Kimberly Teal with embezzlement from a Goodwill store in The Village. According to the affidavit, Teal stole three days worth of deposits from the store's safe amounting in more than $3,000.

The Goodwill Area Manager told police Teal was responsible for taking the deposits to the bank. According to the report, Teal told the store manager she gambled the money away at the New Castle Casino.

Teal admitted to authorities she used the money at the casino.