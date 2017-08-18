Bridenstine To Lead NASA, Website Reports - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bridenstine To Lead NASA, Website Reports

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

A report from the website NASA Watch says Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine may be the new head of NASA.

The website, which is ran by a former NASA employee, says Rep. Bridenstine's name has been on the top of the list to lead the space agency for months. His military service and exploration advocacy made him an attractive candidate for the job.

The report's writer Keith Cowing said "Bridenstine's views seem to resonate well with a lot of what seems to be buzzing around inside the heads of TrumpSpace people."

Bridenstine has been a vocal supporter of NASA and U.S. space exploration for years. The former Navy combat pilot also served as the director for Tulsa Air and Space museum.

If Bridenstine is offered and accepts the position, the state will need to hold a special election for Oklahoma's first district, and special elections are not cheap on taxpayers.

We reached out to Bridenstine's office but did not receive a comment back. NASA Watch says the formal announcement from the White House could happen around Labor Day.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.