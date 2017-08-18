Some Edmond Students Return To School Minus A Transportation Opt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Some Edmond Students Return To School Minus A Transportation Option

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
AP photo AP photo
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.

Earlier this month, the district announced their decision to slash nearly a dozen routes due to bus driver shortage. Administrators say the shortage is so bad they were forced to cut school bus service to 10 communities within a mile radius of district schools.

Schools affected by the route closures are Cross Timbers Elementary, Charles Haskell Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, and John Ross Elementary. The change affects about 170 students but it is also expected to improve services for the other 8,000 kids in the district.

Parents were notified of the changes via email and robocall. The district lost 12 drivers in the last few weeks. District administrators stress this decision is subject to change if the bus driver situation improves.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.