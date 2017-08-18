Some Edmond Students Return To School Minus A Transportation Option

Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.More >>
Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.More >>
At Highland East Junior High School, teachers, students and their parents will notice new safety upgrades before they even pull into the parking lot on the first day of school today.More >>
At Highland East Junior High School, teachers, students and their parents will notice new safety upgrades before they even pull into the parking lot on the first day of school today.More >>
A report from the website NASA Watch says Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine may be the new head of NASA.More >>
A report from the website NASA Watch says Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine may be the new head of NASA.More >>
Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.More >>
Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>