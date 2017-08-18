Some Edmond Students Return To School Minus A Transportation Option

Many students in Edmond this morning head back to school after being forced to find a new means of transportation.

Earlier this month, the district announced their decision to slash nearly a dozen routes due to bus driver shortage. Administrators say the shortage is so bad they were forced to cut school bus service to 10 communities within a mile radius of district schools.

Schools affected by the route closures are Cross Timbers Elementary, Charles Haskell Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, and John Ross Elementary. The change affects about 170 students but it is also expected to improve services for the other 8,000 kids in the district.

Parents were notified of the changes via email and robocall. The district lost 12 drivers in the last few weeks. District administrators stress this decision is subject to change if the bus driver situation improves.