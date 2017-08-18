Oklahoman In Barcelona Describes Terror Attack - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoman In Barcelona Describes Terror Attack

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
BARCELONA -

Anthony Jacobson is an Oklahoma expatriate living in Barcelona as a tour guide. He was only a short walk from yesterday's attack.

Jacobson said the day started out like any other. But then, suddenly, his phone lit up emergency alerts about the attack. While no one is ever prepared for something like this to hit so close to home, he says he wasn't too surprised Barcelona was targeted.

"I thought it might be inevitable sooner or later,” Jacobson said. “We have been at level four alert since Charlie Hebdo in Paris. There's only five levels, which means high risk, which means something could happen."

Since the attack, Jacobson says businesses have shut down and the normally bustling streets are eerily quiet. He hasn't lost faith in the strength of the city, though. He has no doubt Barcelona will press on and continue to be a hub for tourism.

