City Of Moore Takes First-Of-Its-Kind Traffic Safety Step Near J - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of Moore Takes First-Of-Its-Kind Traffic Safety Step Near Jr. High

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

At Highland East Junior High School, teachers, students and their parents will notice new safety upgrades before they even pull into the parking lot on the first day of school today.

Moore city leaders want to raise awareness about the new traffic light for motorists while putting student safety at their fingertips. Located on SE 4th St. at Bouziden Dr., this light is the first of its kind in Moore.

It's called a HAWK signal, short for High-Intensity Activated Cross Walk signal. The HAWK light is not your traditional traffic signal. It doesn't have a green light. Instead, it cycles through flashing yellow, flashing red to solid red. The HAWK light project was paid for through a grant.

“The cost was about $120,000, says Todd Jenson, Moore Assistant City Manager, “and the city received some grant funds from HUD used to build the trail and to install and build the light.”

Because this is the only light of its kind in Moore, there is an expected learning curve. Jenson says, though, the crosswalk should be staffed with a crossing guard during school hours to assist with any confusion.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.