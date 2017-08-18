City Of Moore Takes First-Of-Its-Kind Traffic Safety Step Near Jr. High

At Highland East Junior High School, teachers, students and their parents will notice new safety upgrades before they even pull into the parking lot on the first day of school today.

Moore city leaders want to raise awareness about the new traffic light for motorists while putting student safety at their fingertips. Located on SE 4th St. at Bouziden Dr., this light is the first of its kind in Moore.

It's called a HAWK signal, short for High-Intensity Activated Cross Walk signal. The HAWK light is not your traditional traffic signal. It doesn't have a green light. Instead, it cycles through flashing yellow, flashing red to solid red. The HAWK light project was paid for through a grant.

“The cost was about $120,000, says Todd Jenson, Moore Assistant City Manager, “and the city received some grant funds from HUD used to build the trail and to install and build the light.”

Because this is the only light of its kind in Moore, there is an expected learning curve. Jenson says, though, the crosswalk should be staffed with a crossing guard during school hours to assist with any confusion.