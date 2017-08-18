Texas Man Drowns In Broken Bow Lake

Authorities say a Texas man has drowned while swimming in Broken Bow Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of 51-year-old Allen Wayne Roberts of Terrell, Texas, was recovered in about 10 feet of water, about 50 feet from shore in the lake in McCurtain County.

An OHP report says Roberts and another person were swimming Wednesday from an island to the main shore when Roberts tired.

The second person said she first tried to help Roberts, then swam to shore to retrieve something to assist him, but Roberts had disappeared by the time she returned.

The report says neither person was wearing a personal flotation device.