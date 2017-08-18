Oklahoma's Yul Moldauer Out To Early Lead At US Gymnastics Championships

News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines Thursday night to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.More >>
Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines Thursday night to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.More >>
Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.More >>
Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.More >>
Even by Oklahoma State’s lofty standards, this year’s offense should be exceptional.More >>
Even by Oklahoma State’s lofty standards, this year’s offense should be exceptional.More >>
Entering a new season in defense of a state championship is a familiar position for the Carl Albert Titans football team but entering the season without legendary head coach Gary Rose is quite another.More >>
Entering a new season in defense of a state championship is a familiar position for the Carl Albert Titans football team but entering the season without legendary head coach Gary Rose is quite another.More >>