Stroke Victim To Receive Integris Baptist 'Jim Thorpe Courage Award'

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A series of strokes nearly ended the life of a 29-year-old resident of The Village last July. Next month, he’ll be one of three people awarded the Integris Baptist Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation “Courage Award.” 

Matthew Mattocks has been recovering from something called “Locked-In Syndrome,” since he collapsed at his home on July 6, of last year. The condition left him basically paralyzed from the neck down. 

Mattocks’ older brother David Dobson says specialists at Jim Thorpe, and Colonial Park Nursing Home Director Candace Williams, in Okemah, have been angels at his brother’s side.

“Candace took it upon herself to make sure Matthew’s journey, uh she took it very personally, and she is the reason we’re here,” said Dobson.

Mattocks’ family is currently searching for another care facility that can aid Matthew in his quest to be able to walk, and to become completely independent again.

