OKC Firefighters Rescue Father, Son From Floodwaters

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As storms brought torrential rain to the metro Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters at Station 16 near Southeast 66th and Byers happened be standing out back.

“Just watching it rain and watching the water go down there,” said Corporal Eric Toben about the creek behind the station.

“And we see something flowing down the waterway,” he added.

It was a father holding onto his son as they rushed down the floodwaters.

Firefighters went into water rescue mode -- and fast.

“We got there just in time to see them coming at the bridge,” said Corporal Toben.

The father was able to catch the rescuers' perfect throw of a rope.

“The boy tried but he didn’t have any strength left. So, I grabbed ahold of his arm and the other firefighter grabbed his dad and I was just holding on as tight as I could to his arm. His head was under water,” said Captain Jerod Shook.

It took four people, including police officers who arrived, to eventually pull each of those victims from the powerful current.

“We were just really blessed and fortunate to be able to help them out,” said Corporal David Keester.

Weather conditions that day made for too many of these close calls.

Later Tuesday, four others were in the water as Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead, showing Good Samaritans stepping in to save them.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
