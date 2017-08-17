Couple Poses As Corporate Employees To Steal From Del City Walgr - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Couple Poses As Corporate Employees To Steal From Del City Walgreens

DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Del City Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman who posed as Walgreens corporate representatives and stole nearly $1,500 from the store at SE 29th and Sunnylane.

The pair walked into the store Aug. 5, asking to redeem cash vouchers. The woman showed a Walgreens employee ID before a cashier put the money onto Green Dot cards and the couple left.

Corporate Walgreens reports a similar incident at a Tulsa location earlier that same day. The suspects are a heavyset black woman about 5'5" and slim black man about 6'0".

News 9’s Jessi Mitchell is gathering more information on this story. Don’t miss her full report tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m. 

