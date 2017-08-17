Paramedic Severely Injured In South OKC Ambulance Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Paramedic Severely Injured In South OKC Ambulance Crash

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An ambulance crash on Wednesday left a patient dead and a paramedic with serious injuries.

“She made it through her surgery. We are waiting, and we have several surgeries to go,” said Ryan Stewart, Chelsea Stewart’s husband.

Chelsea Stewart is a 28-year-old paramedic who works for St. Anthony’s. She was in the cabin with the patient when an ambulance veered off the road and rolled several times.

Stewart and her patient were both ejected from the ambulance during the crash. Sadly, the patient, 66-year-old Carolyn Koch, was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

Stewart was taken to OU Medical Center in non-life threatening condition, but with serious injuries.

“She pretty much broke every bone in her body, her arms, her legs, a lot of facial injuries, broke her back, her shoulders,” said Justin Hunter, President of EMS Success.

Through EMS Success, Hunter is hoping to raise money for Stewart and her family as they incur a lot of medical expenses. He said Stewart is a mother of three with a husband who is also a paramedic.

“Given her injuries, that is not something you can get back to work in a couple weeks,” said Hunter.

To donate to Stewart and her family, visit emssuccess.org

