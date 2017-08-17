Slight Chance of Storms Thursday Evening Into Friday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Slight Chance of Storms Thursday Evening Into Friday Morning

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

We will have a few passing clouds Thursday night while northwest OK sees a slight chance of showers and storms. Temperatures drop to the low 70's.

Showers and a few storms are possible Friday morning in central and northern OK. Another wave will come through in the afternoon and evening keeping a chance for storms in the forecast.

Friday afternoon and evening storms have the potential of becoming severe with large hail and damaging wind. Highs will top out in the upper 80's and low 90's.

