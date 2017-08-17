Police Identify Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Train In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Identify Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Train In Norman

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Police have identified the bicyclist that was struck and killed by a train in Norman on Wednesday.

Authorities tell News 9 55-year-old Kevin Roy Hicks of Norman died after being hit by a train, just before noon near W. Main Street and James Garner Avenue.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

