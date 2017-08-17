Police Identify Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Train In Norman

The defense attorney for the suspect accused of plotting to bomb a bank in downtown Oklahoma City has requested a competency hearing, Thursday afternoon.More >>
The defense attorney for the suspect accused of plotting to bomb a bank in downtown Oklahoma City has requested a competency hearing, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police have identified the bicyclist that was struck and killed by a train in Norman on Wednesday.More >>
Police have identified the bicyclist that was struck and killed by a train in Norman on Wednesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.