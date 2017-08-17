App Helps Police Find Carjacking Victim's Ride

A disabled man had his keys stolen out of his hand in the parking lot of the CiCi’s on Western Ave. The suspect then took off with the victim’s car.
The suspect was caught along with another man not far from the scene and not long after the carjacking. All thanks to the victim’s mother and an app she had on her phone.
