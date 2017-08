Police have filed an arrest warrant for a Midwest City man accused of abusing his baby.

Officers were called to OU Children’s Hospital on August 11 when hospital staff reported that a baby was suffering from a skull fracture, brain bleeding and cuts and bruises to his face.

Police said the baby’s father, Cecil Stout Sr., 22, gave officers conflicting stories about how his child sustained the injuries.

Eventually, police said, Stout admitted to striking his baby in the head with a baby bottle repeatedly and possibly with his knuckles.