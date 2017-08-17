Former Mid-Del Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Texts With Stude - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Mid-Del Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Texts With Student In 2014 Still Awaiting Trial

Posted: Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A local mother says she has lost her faith in the justice system after the case of a teacher sending her 13-year-old daughter inappropriate texts has been continued 19 times and dragged on for three years.

Former Mid-Del teacher Christian Ridner was arrested back in October of 2014, accused of sending the teen inappropriate messages and showing up at her school claiming to be her mentor. The case still hasn’t gone to trial. It’s scheduled for later this month but the teen’s mother is not hopeful.

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck has the story tonight at 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.