Former Mid-Del Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Texts With Student In 2014 Still Awaiting Trial

A local mother says she has lost her faith in the justice system after the case of a teacher sending her 13-year-old daughter inappropriate texts has been continued 19 times and dragged on for three years.

Former Mid-Del teacher Christian Ridner was arrested back in October of 2014, accused of sending the teen inappropriate messages and showing up at her school claiming to be her mentor. The case still hasn’t gone to trial. It’s scheduled for later this month but the teen’s mother is not hopeful.

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck has the story tonight at 6 p.m.