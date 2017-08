An Oklahoma City police officer was attacked while responding to break up a fight at a home on the northeast side of the metro Tuesday night.

Officer Ryan Brown and his partner, Officer Jason Mickley, were called to resolve a fight between two men outside of a home near the intersection of NE 23rd Street and Kate Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Both men resisted arrest and one of the men, 56-year-old Orrin Wilson, began to punch Mickley, police said.

Brown tackled Wilson and arrested the second man, 52-year-old Eric Smith. Both men were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail and could face several charges including assault and battery.