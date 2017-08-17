Garth Brooks Sends Video Message To Fatal Purcell Crash Survivor

Oklahoma native and country music superstar Garth Brooks posted a special video message to the survivor of a fatal July accident.

Brook posted the message on her Facebook page Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman.

Kitterman was severely injured in a fatal car accident on July 17. The SUV she was riding in collided with the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 35, killing her 11-year-old brother, Beck Kitterman, and her sister 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards as well as family friends, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn.