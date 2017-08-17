OKC Animal Welfare Offers Free Dog And Cat Adoptions Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Animal Welfare Offers Free Dog And Cat Adoptions Saturday

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering free pet adoptions on Saturday, August 19.

The "Clear The Shelter" event will be held at the animal shelter at SE 29th and Bryant from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for every adoptable dog, cat, puppy and kitten.

The event will also host food trucks and offer pet-related giveaways to visitors.

