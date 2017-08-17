West Nile Virus Cases Picking Up In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

West Nile Virus Cases Picking Up In Oklahoma


By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Health officials say more than a half-dozen cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Oklahoma so far this year.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says the cases have been confirmed in Cleveland, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties. According to health officials, most people are infected with the virus from June through September, with the number of infections peaking in mid-August. The illness is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes.

Health officials say the best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellants and wearing long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 200 cases of the illness have been reported nationwide so far this year.

