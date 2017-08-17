Judge Recuses Himself From Garfield County Jail Death Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Judge Recuses Himself From Garfield County Jail Death Case

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ENID, Oklahoma -

A local judge has recused himself from a case involving the Garfield County sheriff and several other people charged in connection to the 2016 death of an inmate found unresponsive in the northern Oklahoma county’s jail.

The Enid News and Eagle reports that District Judge Paul Woodward recused himself Tuesday from the case involving Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles, the jail’s former administrator, two guards and two nurses.

7/25/17 Related Story: Garfield County Officials Indicted In Connection With Jail Death

The indictment alleges that Anthony Huff was left in a restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead on June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

Woodward scheduled bond appearance dates for the six people charged before recusing himself. A local prosecutor has also recused himself from the case.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.