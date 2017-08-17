Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school. The technology is called the School Safe ID program, from an Oklahoma City-based company.

According to the Norman Transcript, under this system, school visitors will be checked in using cloud-based software, have their photos taken, and given printed ID badges. The badges not only display the visitor's name and picture but also where they are headed in the building.

District leaders took safety concerns into account when implementing this system. They run the names of any potential visitors through the sex offender database.

Parents who wish to make the new visitor check-in process even more seamless can enter and save the information into the computer system and create a bar code to keep on a cellphone.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fuel Leak Caused By Semi Crash On I-35 In NW OKC

    Fuel Leak Caused By Semi Crash On I-35 In NW OKC

    Interstate 35 northbound at 12th St. in OKC is partially closed due to an accident involving a semi. Officials on scene report a semi struck an abandoned vehicle parked in an outside lane. The semi driver was transported with non life-threatening injuries. HAZMAT has been called to the scene due to leaking fuel down the embankment. Police said the vehicle parked on the side of the highway was vacant. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. More >>
    Interstate 35 northbound at 12th St. in OKC is partially closed due to an accident involving a semi. Officials on scene report a semi struck an abandoned vehicle parked in an outside lane. The semi driver was transported with non life-threatening injuries. HAZMAT has been called to the scene due to leaking fuel down the embankment. Police said the vehicle parked on the side of the highway was vacant. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. More >>

  • Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

    Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

    Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school.

    More >>

    Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.