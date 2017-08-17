Norman Schools Takes Safety Step With Digital Check-In System

Norman Public Schools will introduce a new digital check-in procedure for visitors today, their first day back to school. The technology is called the School Safe ID program, from an Oklahoma City-based company.

According to the Norman Transcript, under this system, school visitors will be checked in using cloud-based software, have their photos taken, and given printed ID badges. The badges not only display the visitor's name and picture but also where they are headed in the building.

District leaders took safety concerns into account when implementing this system. They run the names of any potential visitors through the sex offender database.

Parents who wish to make the new visitor check-in process even more seamless can enter and save the information into the computer system and create a bar code to keep on a cellphone.