Yukon Schools Growing In Students, Teachers, And Salaries

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
YUKON, Oklahoma -

It's back to school in Yukon today and teachers return with a four percent pay raise in their base salary.

The district says despite a lack support from the legislature, they were able to give their teachers a bump in pay to show their appreciation while also helping the district retain teachers.

“We are trying to let people know,” Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth says, “this is where you want to be and this is where we want you."

This year, the district hired 125 new teachers. Simeroth says enrollment is at an all-time high with just over 8,600 students. The district says it's bursting at the seams with growth and hoping the community will get behind a $44 million bond issue. If passed, it would help pay for a new elementary school, new roofs on some existing schools, and new furniture for classrooms.

