Earthquake Recorded In Kingfisher County

An earthquake was recorded Wednesday night in Kingfisher County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly after 10:50 p.m. The epicenter was about five miles east, northeast of Hennessey, 18 miles south of Enid, 38 miles north, northwest of Edmond and 48 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was more than six miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.

