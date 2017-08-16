Widow's Newalla Home Unfinished After Paying Contractor Thousand - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Widow's Newalla Home Unfinished After Paying Contractor Thousands

The widow of a Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient and prisoner of war says a she's been victimized by an unscrupulous contractor.
NEWALLA, Oklahoma -

The widow of a Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient and prisoner of war says a she’s been victimized by an unscrupulous contractor.

Georgann Price lives in Newalla in a home her husband David had built before he died seven years ago. Georgann’s attorney says she paid contractor Lee Burleson at least $14,000 last year for flooding repair.

But Mrs. Price says Burleson has left her in a lurch. “I’ve been under construction for 14 months,” she said.

Honoring America’s Warriors Executive Director Scotty Dee got involved in the situation.

“So, my plea is this, if there are some folks out there that would be willing to step up and help this lady get some work done, she doesn’t need a lot, this house is clean, it can be repaired.”  

Anyone who would like to help can reach Scotty Dee can call 405-948-4376.

