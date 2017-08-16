Two In Jail After Violent Robberies In Bethany

A victim was pistol-whipped during a series of armed robberies in the metro.

As the two suspects carried out the crime spree, authorities said the violence only escalated.

Hiladio Rodriguez said he got into his van about 9:30 p.m. Monday to head out for work.

He no more than buckled his seat belt when two men approached the driver side window and held him at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Foxcroft Apartments.

Rodriguez said they demanded his phone and money. So, he handed over his wallet containing $600. The suspects repaid him by striking him in the face with a handgun.

"The guys come in and have a gun and hit him in the head," Rodriguez described the attack.

According to police reports, Braedon Buford,17, and Jared Magness,16, have been identified as the suspects.

They allegedly "went on robbing people" Monday night at the Bethany Square Apartments.

Bethany detectives said a man named Jose was the next victim. He was also held at gunpoint and forced to turn over his wallet containing $250.

The duo is accused of robbing victims known as Gustavo, Mauricio and Marcos in a similar fashion.

Reports indicate in every instance, the suspects pointed a 9 mm at the victims in an effort to get some quick cash.

Only one victim, Marcos, refused to hand over his money.

Police said Magness fired a shot at Marcos and missed. The suspects ran from the scene.

The gunshots sent police searching the area near NW 16 Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany detectives spotted them at the nearby Bellmont Apartments.

In a joint effort, Oklahoma City and Bethany police officers arrested the suspects not far from the scenes of the crimes.

Magness allegedly offered a full confession, saying, in part, they were after money for "clothes and stuff" and "planned to keep robbing people until he felt like stopping."

Buford and Magness are being held in the Oklahoma County jail on several complaints of including armed robbery, shooting with intent, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obstruction.

Criminal charges are pending.