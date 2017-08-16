Case Of Lexington Teen's Death At House Party Goes To Trial

The manner in which a teenager died at a house party in 2015 in Cleveland County will be heard by a jury.

Justin David Moore is accused of allowing underage drinking and leaving the scene when 15-year-old Nick Faught was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the home. The Lexington High School freshman died of alcohol poisoning.

Moore’s trial begins Monday in Norman. He’s also charged with illegally having a firearm after a felon.

Another defendant, Tonya Moss was sentenced to 21 years last year, for her role in the party.

“He was more concerned with himself and getting himself out of trouble than he was with saving my little brother's life,” says Nick’s sister, Kali Faught, about Moore.

The Faught family is especially frustrated by what they call a lack of remorse from Moore.

They have screen shots of Facebook posts where Moore appears to criticize the Faught family for not knowing where Nick was the night he died.

The family says it is thankful Moore’s case is going to trial and has not been pleaded out.