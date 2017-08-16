No One Found After Police Search SW OKC Home For Murder Suspect

Police were in search of murder suspect, 25-year-old Raymond Hickman, at a SW OKC home Wednesday evening.

Officers and a tac team set up outside the home in the area of SW 9th Street and S. Penn. Avenue around 5:00 p.m. The suspect, 25-year-old Raymond Hickman, was believed to be inside.

According to police, Hickman is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly home invasion in SW OKC on Aug. 13.

After two hours, police went inside the home and no one was found.

