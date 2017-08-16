OKC Bystanders Save Man From Burning Vehicle

Two Oklahoma City bystanders saved a driver from a burning vehicle, Oklahoma City fire officials said.

Shortly after 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, a dump truck flipped over twice near SW 149 Street and May Avenue.

The vehicle quickly caught on fire and two good Samaritans pulled out the driver.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, fire officials said.