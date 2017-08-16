Runner Presents Flag To Fallen OKC Officer's Widow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Runner Presents Flag To Fallen OKC Officer's Widow

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A runner who carried a flag over the finish line for fallen Oklahoma City police Sergeant Robert Douglas presented the flag to the officer’s widow Wednesday.

Tony Shank runs for an organization called Flags 4 Fallen. He carried a flag in honor of Sgt. Douglas in a race held Aug. 5 in South Texas.

Shank presented the flag to Douglas’s widow Alycia Douglas at Oklahoma City police headquarters.

Douglas was on-duty in 2003 when a driver struck him at the intersection of Memorial Rd. and North MacArthur Blvd. He was throw off his motorcycle and hit by another vehicle. He sustained a severe brain injury. Douglas lived in a vegetative state for five years and passed away in 2008. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.