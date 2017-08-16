Runner Presents Flag To Fallen OKC Officer's Widow

A runner who carried a flag over the finish line for fallen Oklahoma City police Sergeant Robert Douglas presented the flag to the officer’s widow Wednesday.

Tony Shank runs for an organization called Flags 4 Fallen. He carried a flag in honor of Sgt. Douglas in a race held Aug. 5 in South Texas.

Shank presented the flag to Douglas’s widow Alycia Douglas at Oklahoma City police headquarters.

Douglas was on-duty in 2003 when a driver struck him at the intersection of Memorial Rd. and North MacArthur Blvd. He was throw off his motorcycle and hit by another vehicle. He sustained a severe brain injury. Douglas lived in a vegetative state for five years and passed away in 2008.