14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Woman

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a 14-year-old boy, Wednesday, for the murder of a Cordell woman back in July.

The teen suspect has not been named at this time. According to OSBI investigators, the boy was arrested at his home in Corn, Oklahoma and booked into the Washita County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.

The deadly home invasion occurred just after 1 a.m. on July 20 at a home in the 400 block of S. Market St. Officers were called out to the home on a report of shots fired, but found 36-year-old Tammi Thomas shot to death and her teenage son critically wounded. Authorities say Thomas' son was released after a few days in the hospital.

