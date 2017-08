A man was arrested after Oklahoma City police found 645 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer.

About 8:30 p.m. on August 6, Wilson Wong, 55, was traveling eastbound on interstate 40 when an officer pulled him over for traveling at a dangerously slow speed, police said.

When an officer searched the vehicle, he discovered the marijuana and more than $15,000 in cash.

Wong was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug proceeds.