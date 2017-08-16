Taco Pizza - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Taco Pizza

  • 1(8 1/2 ounce) package 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 1 can enchilada sauce
  • 1 cup fresh salsa
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
  • 1 can refried beans
  • 2 cups Mexican blend cheese
  • Green onions, chopped
  1. Preheat oven to BROIL.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large skillet cook the ground beef till it is brown.
  3. Sprinkle the meat with taco seasoning and stir to throughly combine.
  4. Remove the pan from the heat.
  5. In a separate pan, add a teaspoon of butter and melt over medium heat.
  6. Lightly warm the flour tortilla on both sides.
  7. To assemble the pizzas: Place one warm tortilla on the baking sheet.
  8. Spread refried beans over the top of the tortilla.
  9. Spoon on the taco meat mixture.
  10. Place another warm tortilla on top of the taco meat.
  11. Spoon enchilada sauce over the top of the tortilla and then add fresh salsa.
  12. Sprinkle with the Mexi cheese blend.
  13. Repeat making pizzas.
  14. Place the pizzas in the broiler and cook till cheese is hot and bubbly.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
