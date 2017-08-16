Cyclist Killed After Being Struck By Train In Norman

A cyclist was killed after being struck by a train in Norman, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed the fatality accident near W. Main Street and James Garner Avenue.

Norman Police have shut down the railroad crossings from Acres Street south to E. Eufaula Street while crews work the scene. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

