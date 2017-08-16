Homeowner Catches Suspect Burglarizing NW OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Homeowner Catches Suspect Burglarizing NW OKC Home

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for burglarizing a home in NW OKC shortly on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the homeowner went home for lunch when he saw Theron Barker, 21, leaving his house through his front door in a neighborhood near NW 10th Street and N. Rockwell Avenue.

Police responded to a phone call from the homeowner who said he was following Barker in his car. The victim described Barker as a white male who was wearing a hat and blue jeans.

When the officer identified the suspect on NW 5th Street and N. Walker Avenue, he had the victim’s cell phone, watch and T-shirt. Police later discovered that Barker had broken in through the victim’s dining room window. Barker suffered minor injuries on his hands from the break-in.

Officers booked Barker into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second degree burglary. His bond was set at $3,000.

