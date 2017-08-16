Changes Possible For OKC Schools Named After Confederate Leaders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Changes Possible For OKC Schools Named After Confederate Leaders

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A press conference is scheduled Wednesday afternoon by Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) to discuss possible name changes for four schools named after confederate leaders.

OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora will update the situation on the possible name changes at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, which protested the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue there.

The four schools under consideration for a name change are: Lee Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Stand Watie Elementary School and Wheeler Elementary School. Oklahoma City school officials say changing school names can cost as much as $75,000 per school, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
