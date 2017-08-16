5 Missing After Army Helicopter Goes Down Off Hawaii - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

5 Missing After Army Helicopter Goes Down Off Hawaii

By Associated Press
US Army 2nd Battalion, 10th Regiment, 10th Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters (AP photo) US Army 2nd Battalion, 10th Regiment, 10th Brigade UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters (AP photo)
HONOLULU -

U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are searching the ocean off Hawaii for five crewmembers of an Army helicopter that reportedly went down during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials at Wheeler Army Airfield near Honolulu reported losing communications around 10 p.m. Tuesday with the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m., the release said.

An airplane, two helicopters and several boats are being used in the search across an area with light winds and 2-foot seas.

Two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Oahu’s Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost, officials said.

