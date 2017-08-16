Oklahoma Football Gets Flashy $160M Upgrade For Stadium, Facilit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Football Gets Flashy $160M Upgrade For Stadium, Facilities

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.

The school broke ground on its $160 million South End Zone project in August 2015, and now it is nearly complete. Last year, the project turned the stadium into a bowl and closed off the south end of Memorial Stadium for the first time since it opened in 1923. Oklahoma defeated Louisiana-Monroe 59-17 

last September in the first game in the enclosed stadium. Early changes included new suites, loge boxes, club seats, an 8,500-square-foot video board and concession areas.

As construction took place, the players used temporary locker rooms, and everything looked out of order.

Not anymore.

The most recent round of upgrades includes a new locker room, weight room, 70-yard indoor turf practice field and lounge.

The updates go well beyond the visual. New technology allows the team to study such details as how much force a player uses when he runs. In all, the project covers 132,000 square feet. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.