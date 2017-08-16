Oklahoma Football Gets Flashy $160M Upgrade For Stadium, Facilities

Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.

The school broke ground on its $160 million South End Zone project in August 2015, and now it is nearly complete. Last year, the project turned the stadium into a bowl and closed off the south end of Memorial Stadium for the first time since it opened in 1923. Oklahoma defeated Louisiana-Monroe 59-17

last September in the first game in the enclosed stadium. Early changes included new suites, loge boxes, club seats, an 8,500-square-foot video board and concession areas.

As construction took place, the players used temporary locker rooms, and everything looked out of order.

Not anymore.

The most recent round of upgrades includes a new locker room, weight room, 70-yard indoor turf practice field and lounge.

The updates go well beyond the visual. New technology allows the team to study such details as how much force a player uses when he runs. In all, the project covers 132,000 square feet.