Carl Albert Replacing Coach As Well As Graduated Players - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Carl Albert Replacing Coach As Well As Graduated Players

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Entering a new season in defense of a state championship is a familiar position for the Carl Albert Titans football team but entering the season without legendary head coach Gary Rose is quite another.

Winning 10 state titles over 22 years, Rose stepped away after winning his final title last season. Taking over for Rose is former defensive coordinator Mike Corley who's been with the team for 14 years.

"It's a different chair," Corley said. "Everybody knows that. The administrative part of things is different and it's taken time to adjust to that. You just jump in there and put your head down and work through it."

Corley and the Titans is set up nicely with a couple of foundational players, Oklahoma State commit Jason Taylor, a wide receiver and safety, and running back Dadrian Taylor, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards last year.

The Titans will use the Taylors as much as they can to replace the production of graduated do-it-all quarterback Johnny Bizzell.

Carl Albert begins its title defense on August 31 at Lawton.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.