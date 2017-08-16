Airbnb To Start Remitting Hotel Tax In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Airbnb To Start Remitting Hotel Tax In OKC

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The home-sharing company Airbnb says it’s reached a deal to begin collecting and remitting hotel taxes to Oklahoma City.

The company says it will start collecting the 5.5 percent city hotel tax on all eligible bookings starting Sept. 1. Airbnb says the company previously reached a separate agreement with Oklahoma to begin collecting the state’s 4.5 percent state sales tax, which began July 1.

Airbnb says it has similar agreements with 310 government entities globally.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett says the hotel tax proceeds are used to attract tourism and conventions to the city, as well as paying for improvements to State Fair Park.

